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April 17, 2026: Heat Spike Before a Cooldown

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Friday, April 17, 2026
Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Friday, April 17, 2026
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Heat Spike Before a Cooldown

Forecast:
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 88 | SSW 5
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 63| S 5-10

In Depth:
The storms are out and the sizzle is in. Afternoon highs will flirt with record-breaking heat, reaching the upper 80s.

However, this warmup is short-lived, as a cold front will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky on Saturday. Right now, the severe threat is low to none.

Thankfully, we’ll receive some much-needed rain.

Sunday will be sunny and cool, with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Below-average temperatures will quickly warm into the 80s by midweek.

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