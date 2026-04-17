April 17, 2026: Heat Spike Before a Cooldown

Heat Spike Before a Cooldown
Forecast:
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 88 | SSW 5
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 63| S 5-10
In Depth:
The storms are out and the sizzle is in. Afternoon highs will flirt with record-breaking heat, reaching the upper 80s.
However, this warmup is short-lived, as a cold front will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky on Saturday. Right now, the severe threat is low to none.
Thankfully, we’ll receive some much-needed rain.
Sunday will be sunny and cool, with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Below-average temperatures will quickly warm into the 80s by midweek.