April 19, 2026: Below average temperatures have returned

Cooler Temperatures Have Arrived

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Sky & Cooler Temps | High: 67 | NNW 5-15

Tonight: Clear Sky & Below Avg. Temps | Low: 46 | Calm

Monday: Sunny Sky | High: 72 | WNW 0-5

In Depth:

After spending most of the month in a summer-like pattern, a cold front moved through Saturday night bringing below average temperatures to the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. While the cooler temps will only stick around a couple days, it will be a nice change for those who wanted spring-like temps to return.

WTVF

While rain totals where light Saturday, if you did not receive any then you'll have to wait until the end of the upcoming week for chances to return. We desperately need rainfall as we have seen very little for April, and are well behind where we should be for the year.

WTVF