April 20, 2026: Spring Feel Today, Summer Warmth Ahead

Seasonal Today, Warming Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Sky & Cooler Temps | High: 74| N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 47 | Calm

In Depth:

Have you been craving those springtime vibes? Well, today will be right on the money, earning the title of “seasonal.” Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid-70s.

Looking for dinner plans? Maybe fire up the grill!

Overnight, temperatures will drop back into the 30s and 40s. However, the cooldown will be short-lived, as Tuesday afternoon highs climb back into the 80s with sunny skies.

Rain chances will stick around through the weekend. Even then, this doesn’t look like a drought-buster, and we’ll still have several dry hours for outdoor plans.