April 21, 2026: Comfortable Heat Now, Rain Chances Soon

80s Today, Rain Chances Return by Friday

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Sky & Warm | High: 82| SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 51 | Calm

In Depth:

Get ready to warm up! Afternoon highs are back in the 80s. This won’t feel like peak summer heat, since dew points aren’t very high, making it more comfortable overall.

However, the low moisture in the air does increase fire danger during this drought. Please be mindful of burn risks, especially with winds gusting 15–20 mph.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain chances return Friday through early next week. It’s not expected to be a washout, but this will be our best opportunity to get some much-needed rainfall.