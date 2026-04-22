April 22, 2026: Dry Spell Continues Before Rain Chances Increase

Warm Today, Rain on the Horizon

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 84 | S 5-15

Tonight: Clear | Low: 54 | Calm

In Depth:

The lack of rain and low moisture in the air continue to increase fire danger during this drought. Please be mindful of burn risks.

Today will be beautiful and warm, with afternoon highs in the 80s.

An unsettled pattern moves in for the weekend. Friday night into Saturday, some storms could be strong, with the main concern being damaging wind gusts.

Our next significant storm chance will be Monday into Tuesday. We are still several days out, so, as you know, things can and will change. The atmosphere is fluid.

However, it does look like we will be in a more active pattern as we move into May.