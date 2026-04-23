April 23, 2026: Rain Chances Return Tomorrow, Strong Storms Possible Next Week

Dry Stretch Ends with Weekend Showers / Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 85 | S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 58 | Calm

In Depth:

April has been hot and dry.

We are currently dealing with a major rain deficit. For the month, we have only received 1.56", which is 1.76" below normal (6.88" below normal year to date).

We are in desperate need of rain, and thankfully, an unsettled pattern is on the way. However, the dry and warm conditions will stick around for one more day, with afternoon highs returning to the low to mid 80s.

Friday will start the unsettled pattern. It will not be a washout, but we do expect isolated showers and storms. Rain chances will continue Saturday morning before moving out.

Monday evening into Tuesday brings the potential for strong to severe storms. We are still several days out, so there is no need to fret. We will keep you updated as we fine-tune the forecast.