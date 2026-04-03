April 3, 2026: Soggy start to Easter weekend

Rain & Cooler Temps for Easter Weekend

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 65| S 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy Start, Clouds Increase, Showers Arrive, Mainly PM,

Few Storms Possible |High: 81| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Easter: Becoming Mo. Sunny, Shower Chance Early East| High: 66| NW-5

In Depth:

It's a beautiful end to the work week with highs very warm in the mid 80s. With lots of sunshine to go along with it, it's the perfect evening to spend on the patio!

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Saturday starts off dry, but the chance of rain builds throughout the afternoon.

1 to 2 inches of very beneficial rain is expected. The good news is Sunday is continuing to trend dry so any egg hunts should be good to go! A few drops of rain can't be ruled out for your sunrise Easter service.