April 30, 2026: Cooler Temps Settle In to Close April

Cooler Temps Settle In to Close April

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 69| N 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy |Low: 47| N 5-10

In Depth:

Cooler weather returns for the last day of April. A mix of sun and clouds will increase throughout the day, with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 60s.

Friday through Sunday mornings will be chilly, with the coldest temperatures expected Sunday morning.

As for rain, most of the week stays dry, with only limited chances late Friday into Saturday. Our next best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday into Wednesday.