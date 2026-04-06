April 6, 2026: Cool Start, Dry and Warming Trend Ahead

Sunshine & Seasonal Temps Returns

Forecast:

Monday: Sunny & Seasonal | High: 68 | N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 43 | N 3-8

In Depth:

This morning started out with a cool and frosty start. In fact, locations in the northeast are under a Frost Advisory until 8 a.m.

This afternoon, sunshine and springlike warmth will return, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We will continue to have chilly starts over the next few mornings, with Wednesday looking to be the coldest. Morning lows will start in the 30s to low 40s.

A warming trend will begin by Wednesday afternoon and continue through the weekend. We’ll peak Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s.

Overall, it will be a very dry week...however, we really need beneficial rainfall.