April 7, 2026: Dry Skies and Rising Temperatures Through the Weekend

Warm and Dry Spring Weather Ahead

Forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny & Seasonal | High: 68 | N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 41 | N 3-8

In Depth:

When you think of spring in Middle Tennessee/Southern Kentucky, you most likely think of a day like today... just without those 'spring showers'. Cool morning starts give way to a bright and sunny afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday morning lows will drop back into the 30s to low 40s. However, winds will shift out of the south by the afternoon, leading to highs in the 70s. A warming trend will continue through the weekend, with highs peaking Sunday in the mid to upper 80s.

Overall, it will be a very dry week. However, we really need beneficial rainfall.