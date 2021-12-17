Watch
Weather

Actions

Area rain, few storms today (12-17-21)

items.[0].videoTitle
Lelan's morning forecast: Friday, December 17, 2021
Posted at 8:26 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 09:35:28-05

Area Showers, Few Storms Today

Forecast:
Today: Area Showers, Few Storms |High: 66| E to S 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower Chance|Low: 59|S 5-15
Tomorrow: Area Showers, Isolated Storm|High: 65 & falling|
S to NW 10-15

Details:
On and off rain chances will continue today and Saturday before
a potent cold front finally swings through the Mid-South. Temperatures will stay
mild until the front comes through Saturday; then, temperatures
will tumble back to December reality for the rest of the weekend.

Live - WTVFAvailable on Roku TV, Fire TV, Apple TV and Google TVwww.newschannel5.com
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018