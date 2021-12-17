Area rain, few storms today (12-17-21)
Lelan's morning forecast: Friday, December 17, 2021
Posted at 8:26 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 09:35:28-05
Area Showers, Few Storms Today
Forecast:
Today: Area Showers, Few Storms |High: 66| E to S 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower Chance|Low: 59|S 5-15
Tomorrow: Area Showers, Isolated Storm|High: 65 & falling|
S to NW 10-15
Details:
On and off rain chances will continue today and Saturday before
a potent cold front finally swings through the Mid-South. Temperatures will stay
mild until the front comes through Saturday; then, temperatures
will tumble back to December reality for the rest of the weekend.
