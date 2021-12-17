Area rain, few storms today (12-17-21)

Area Showers, Few Storms Today Forecast:

Today: Area Showers, Few Storms |High: 66| E to S 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower Chance|Low: 59|S 5-15

Tomorrow: Area Showers, Isolated Storm|High: 65 & falling|

S to NW 10-15 Details:

On and off rain chances will continue today and Saturday before

a potent cold front finally swings through the Mid-South. Temperatures will stay

mild until the front comes through Saturday; then, temperatures

will tumble back to December reality for the rest of the weekend.



Live - WTVFAvailable on Roku TV, Fire TV, Apple TV and Google TVwww.newschannel5.com