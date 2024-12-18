Watch Now
Area rain & thunderstorms then temps drop during the afternoon on Wednesday

Forecast:
Today: Area Rain & Thunderstorms, A Few Storms Could be Strong to
Severe This Morning |High: 64 then falling |SW to NW 10-15
Tonight: Becoming Pt. Cloudy then Clouds Increase Again |Low: 34|
N 10-15 to 5
Tomorrow: AM Clouds then Clouds Decrease |High: 49| NE to NW-5

In Depth:
A cold front will sweep across the Mid-South today bringing rain & storms. A few of the storms this morning could be strong to severe. This afternoon, temps will drop into the 40s & low 50s.

