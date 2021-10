Rain & Storm Chances Increase During the Day

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms | High: 76 | E 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms|Low: 66| SE-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms|High: 77| SE 5-10

Details:

Unsettled weather continues this week with showers and storms thanks to a slow moving system. Rain will increase today from the east to west. This activity will continue tomorrow into Thursday. Dry weather looks to return for the start of the weekend.