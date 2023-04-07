Watch Now
Area showers for your Good Friday

Posted at 4:51 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 07:28:35-04

Spotty Showers Friday & Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, 40% Shower Ch, Mainly South & East | High: 58 | NE 10-15, Gusts: 25

Tonight: Cloudy, 30% Shower Ch, Mainly South & East | Low: 47 | NE 5-15
Saturday: Cloudy, 30% Shower Ch, Mainly South & East | High: 59 | ENE 5-10

In Depth:

Average highs for early April are around 70, but we will not be close to that for your Good Friday. Clouds and shower chances (mainly southeast) will keep temperatures in the 50s this afternoon.

2020 SkyCast Today Left.png

Overnight, clouds and rain chances (mainly southeast) remain in the forecast with seasonal temperatures.

2020 SkyCast Tonight Left.png

Dry weather with near seasonal temperatures will return by Easter Sunday.

HENRY 2 Planner 3 - Hourly Left.png

