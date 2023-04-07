Area showers for your Good Friday

Spotty Showers Friday & Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, 40% Shower Ch, Mainly South & East | High: 58 | NE 10-15, Gusts: 25

Tonight: Cloudy, 30% Shower Ch, Mainly South & East | Low: 47 | NE 5-15

Saturday: Cloudy, 30% Shower Ch, Mainly South & East | High: 59 | ENE 5-10

In Depth:

Average highs for early April are around 70, but we will not be close to that for your Good Friday. Clouds and shower chances (mainly southeast) will keep temperatures in the 50s this afternoon.

Overnight, clouds and rain chances (mainly southeast) remain in the forecast with seasonal temperatures.

Dry weather with near seasonal temperatures will return by Easter Sunday.