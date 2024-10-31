Area showers & storms move in for Halloween (10.31.24)

Increasing Rain Chances Trick-or-Treaters

Forecast:

Today: Dry Start with Increasing Clouds, Showers, Few Storms Arrive,

A Storm or Two May Be Strong to Severe |High: 80| S 10-20, Gusts: 30

Tonight: Area Showers, Few Storms |Low: 59 | S 10-15 then NW-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix, 40% Shower & Storm

Chance, Mainly in the Morning |High; 70 | NE-5

In Depth:

Most of us will start Halloween dry. In the afternoon, showers and a

few storms will arrive from west to east. Here's a look at the current

estimate arrival time windows for the rain this afternoon and evening.