Area showers & storms move in for Halloween (10.31.24)

Increasing Rain Chances Trick-or-Treaters
Forecast:
Today: Dry Start with Increasing Clouds, Showers, Few Storms Arrive,
A Storm or Two May Be Strong to Severe |High: 80| S 10-20, Gusts: 30
Tonight: Area Showers, Few Storms |Low: 59 | S 10-15 then NW-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix, 40% Shower & Storm
Chance, Mainly in the Morning |High; 70 | NE-5
In Depth:
Most of us will start Halloween dry. In the afternoon, showers and a
few storms will arrive from west to east. Here's a look at the current
estimate arrival time windows for the rain this afternoon and evening.