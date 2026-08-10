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August 10, 2026: Muggy mornings, hot afternoons

More hot weather is on tap for the Mid-South this week. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible today.
August 10, 2026: Muggy mornings, hot afternoons
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Heat Advisories for Several Days

Forecast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Slightly Muggy | Low: 74| SW 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Humid, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. | High: 95. Heat Index 103-108 | WSW 5-10

In Depth:
Please stay heat safe this week. Currently, Heat Advisories are out for much of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area as "feels like" temperatures are forecasted to be around 105!

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Here's a look at the forecast for afternoon highs compared to the projected heat index for the rest of the work / school week.

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