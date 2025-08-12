August 12, 2025: Splash Alert

Rain Chances Increase

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 91|S-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 74| SE-5

In Depth:

Rain chances are on the rise ... and thankfully so. Below is a look at rainfall over the past five days. As you can see, it hasn’t been widespread or particularly nourishing.

Today and tomorrow won’t be a washout, but they do bring the best chances for rain.

Late in the week and into the weekend, rain chances drop while temperatures climb. Afternoon highs will feel like 100+.