Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

August 12, 2025: Splash Alert

Rain chances are on the rise today and tomorrow. It will not be a washout.. but it will sure be refreshing!
Splash Alert: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Rain Chances Increase 

Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 91|S-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 74| SE-5

In Depth:
Rain chances are on the rise ... and thankfully so. Below is a look at rainfall over the past five days. As you can see, it hasn’t been widespread or particularly nourishing.

Today and tomorrow won’t be a washout, but they do bring the best chances for rain.

Late in the week and into the weekend, rain chances drop while temperatures climb. Afternoon highs will feel like 100+.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking