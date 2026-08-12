August 12, 2026: A few storms tonight, extreme heat continues

Heat Advisory Through the Weekend

Forecast:

Tonight: Muggy, Showers & Storms - Favoring locations East I-65 | Low: 74| SSW 5-10

Thursday: Hot & Humid, 20% Chc. for Storms | High: 96 | WSW 5-10

In Depth:

Please stay heat safe this week, as dangerous heat is building across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Heat Alerts are currently in place for much of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area, with “feels like” temperatures expected to reach 105° to 110°. The current advisory runs through Sunday evening, but it would not be surprising to see the advisory extended into next week.

WTVF

Early tonight, a few waves of showers and thunderstorms could develop along the KY/TN state line and move southward, with the best chances along and east of I-65.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along the KY/TN state line under a 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms, while the rest of us are under a 1 out of 5 risk.

WTVF

The primary concerns will be damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours, with slow-moving storms capable of producing localized flooding and flash flooding.