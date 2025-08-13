August 13, 2025: Humid with scattered showers & thunderstorms, some may have heavy downpours

Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Continue

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 90| SW-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms Early,

Patchy Fog Late |Low: 73| SW-5 then Lt. & Var

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 92| W-5

In Depth:

It'll be another humid day for the Mid-South. A weather disturbance

will move over the area today, and that'll help more scattered showers

and thunderstomrs develop today. We'll still see highs close to the

average high for today which is 90¯.