August 13, 2025: Humid with scattered showers & thunderstorms, some may have heavy downpours

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Continue

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 90| SW-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms Early,
Patchy Fog Late |Low: 73| SW-5 then Lt. & Var
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 92| W-5

In Depth:
It'll be another humid day for the Mid-South. A weather disturbance
will move over the area today, and that'll help more scattered showers
and thunderstomrs develop today. We'll still see highs close to the
average high for today which is 90¯.

