August 13, 2026: Dangerous Heat Continues

Heat Advisory / Extreme Heat Warnings Through Sunday Night

Forecast:

Tonight: Muggy, Mostly Clear| Low: 76| Light

Thursday: Hot & Humid, 20% Chc. for Storms | High: 97 | WSW 5-10

In Depth:

The mid-south is in for several more days of dangerous heat, with the hottest temperatures expected over the weekend. This has prompted both an Extreme Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory through Sunday evening.

Today's highs are back in the mid 90s with a heat index above 100. There is a small chance for some relief from a passing shower or two this afternoon. Rain chances are slim, so most areas will stay dry. Any stronger storm that does form could bring heavy downpours and gusty winds.

The heat refuses to budge with mid 90s expected again tomorrow. Heat indices will remain 10 degrees above temperatures.

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Even hotter weather is expected this weekend. Some spots could reach 100 degrees for a high with no rain expected. A weak cold front early next week could help drop our highs back to seasonal low 90s.

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Take the heat seriously if you're spending time outside. Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade and try to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day if you're able to. Watch for signs of heat exhaustion, including heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea or headaches.