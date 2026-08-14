August 14, 2026 : Dangerous Heat Continues

Dangerous Heat Builds Into the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, 20% Chc. for Storms | High: 97 | WSW 5-10

Tonight: Muggy, Mostly Clear| Low: 78| Light

In Depth:

Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are still in the grip of dangerous heat, with temperatures expected to peak this weekend. Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remain in place through Sunday evening (and possibly even into Monday).

Highs today will climb back into the mid 90s, with heat indices topping 105° -110°+.

A stray shower or storm could offer a little relief this afternoon, but rain chances remain low, so most locations will stay dry. Any storm that does develop could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

The hottest part of the stretch will be Saturday and Sunday, where air temperatures will top out neat 100 degrees, felling like 105-112°.

A weak cold front early next week should knock temperatures back a few degrees, but don't expect a major cooldown. However, we will have some slight strong chances which could bring Highs will still run above average in the low to mid 90s.

If you'll be outside, take the heat seriously. Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day when possible. Keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion, including heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea and headaches.