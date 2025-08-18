Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
August 18, 2025: Heat Advisory today and tomorrow

Heat Advisory Today and Tomorrow

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times, Stray Storm Possible East |High: 98,
Heat Index: 106| NE 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 75 | NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times, Isolated Shower or Storm
Possible |High: 99, Heat Index: 106 | NE-5

In Depth:
A high pressure heat dome will bring more hot weather to
Middle Tennessee and South Central Kentucky. Heat Advisories
have been issued until Tuesday evening for most of our area.

There is some heat relief in site by the second half of the week.

