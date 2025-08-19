August 19, 2025: Hot & humid today, not as hot tomorrow

Heat Advisory Today, Scattered Showers & Storms Tomorrow
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Few PM Showers & Storms Possible West/NW|
High: 99, Heat Index: 106 | Lt & Var then NE-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Ch.|
Low: 75| N-5
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 93| N 5-10
In Depth:
Most of the Mid-South remains under a Heat Advisory today with
Extreme Heat Warnings in to our west. Some relief from the extreme
heat is on the way.
A cold front will try to squeeze out a few showers and storms in our
west/northwest counties this afternoon and tonight. A storm or two
could be strong.
Thanks to a cold front that will move across the area tonight, it won't be
as hot tomorrow, but thanks to a disturbance on the back side of
the front, we could see scattered showers and storms. Not everyone
will see rain.