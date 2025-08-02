August 2, 2025: Below average temps and low humidity for the weekend

August Bringing 80s!

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy & Pleasant | High: 85 | NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Pleasant | Low: 69 | NE 3-8

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, turning Mostly Cloudy w/ a 40% Chc. for Rain & Storms | High: 83| ENE 4-9

In Depth:

Relief fromt he extreme heat continues this weekend with below average highs forecasted. Average for early August is 91 and our highs the next several days will remain in the 80s! We will also enjoy significantly lower humidity compared to the last several weeks!