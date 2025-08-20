August 20, 2025: Not as hot with scattered showers & storms still possible

Not as Hot, Scattered Showers & Storms Still Possible
Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Chance, Higher Chances South &
East, Lower to the North |High: 94 | N 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. South & East |Low: 71|
N 5-10
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Isolate Rain Chance Plateau|High: 89| N 5-10
In Depth:
We hit the 100 degree mark Tuesday for the first time this year. A cool front
will push to our south today; so, it won't be as hot this afternoon with
highs in the mid to low 90s.
For the weekend, we'll see seasonal temperatures with highs around 90
and just isolated chances for rain or a few storms.
Another cold front is projected to move our way late this weekend. This
one will give us an early taste of fall with much lower humidity levels.