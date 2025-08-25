August 25, 2025: Fall like temperatures this week

Early Taste of Fall This Week

Forecast:

Today: Sunny then Increasing Clouds |High: 82| N 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 57 | N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 81| N 5-10

In Depth:

We're getting an early taste of fall with temperatures that are normal

for mid to late September for the Mid-South. So, this is a nice treat for us to

wrap up August. Most of us will love the Muggy Meter!

With drier air in place, overnight lows can drop lower as well. Most of us

will be in the 50s for Tuesday morning.