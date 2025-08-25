Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
August 25, 2025: Fall like temperatures this week

Early Taste of Fall This Week

Forecast:
Today: Sunny then Increasing Clouds |High: 82| N 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 57 | N 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 81| N 5-10

In Depth:
We're getting an early taste of fall with temperatures that are normal
for mid to late September for the Mid-South. So, this is a nice treat for us to
wrap up August. Most of us will love the Muggy Meter!

With drier air in place, overnight lows can drop lower as well. Most of us
will be in the 50s for Tuesday morning.

