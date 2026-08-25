August 25, 2026: Breathable & Seasonal

Breathable & Seasonal, With Storms Increasing Wednesday & Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Seasonal, Showers West | High: 91 | NNE 1-6

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Slight Shower Chc. West | Low: 67 | NE 1-6

In Depth:

We are starting the day with a few spotty showers west and southwest along the Alabama/Tennessee state line, but they are not expected to stick around all day. In fact, get ready for another pleasant August day, with low humidity making things feel more breathable and seasonal highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tomorrow, the best rain / storm chances will favor locations farther west.

Some of those isolated storms could have some personality, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has some of us under a 1 out of 5 risk. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts.

The best overall chance for rain and storms will be Thursday.

Once we get closer to the weekend, rain chances will decrease while afternoon highs climb above average.

