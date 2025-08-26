Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
August 26, 2025: All The Fall Feels

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Falling Into Cooler Weather

Forecast:
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny | High: 82 | N 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 56 | N 1-6

In Depth:
Can you breathe a little easier? It's amazing what a lower dew point can do. It doesn't feel so heavy outside, and temperatures actually cool off overnight.

This trend will continue over the next few days.

Here's a look at the past 5 days (120 hours)... You can see that rainfall has been very limited.

Rain is needed!!

However, precipitation chances remain low to no. The best chance will be Thursday for areas to the southwest, but due to high pressure, we're keeping the chance around 20%.

Labor Day weekend is expected to be dry, with afternoon highs slightly below average.

