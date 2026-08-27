August 27, 2026: Brief Storm Chance Today, Intense Heat Returns Next Week

August 27, 2026

Scattered Storms Today, Sunshine Tomorrow

Forecast:

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 92|SW to NW-5

Today: Mostly Clear |Low: 67| Light

In Depth:

Today, a weak cold front will sweep across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, bringing another low chance for scattered thunderstorms. Severe weather is not anticipated. However, a few cells could bring some heavy downpours.

Tomorrow, dry conditions return with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 90s. Thanks to lower humidity values, temperatures will actually feel close to their actual readings.

Next week, temperatures will climb back into the mid-90s, with feels-like temperatures closer to the triple digits.