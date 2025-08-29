August 29, 2025: Seasonal Highs Return

Seasonal Holiday Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Claer |High: 89| NE-5

Tonight: Mostly Claer |Low: 64| NE-5

In Depth

Afternoon highs are returning to seasonal conditions, with temperatures in the upper 80s. Thankfully, humidity levels will keep things feeling comfortable.

Rain chances will slowly increase into next week.

On Sunday, there’s a very very small chance for an isolated shower to the south. Labor Day rain chances remain low, with the best opportunity for rain coming on Tuesday.

And goodness gracious, we could really use some liquid sunshine! The drought continues to spread, especially west of I-65.