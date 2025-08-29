Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

August 29, 2025: Seasonal Highs Return

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Friday, August 29, 2025
Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Friday, August 29, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Seasonal Holiday Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Claer |High: 89| NE-5
Tonight: Mostly Claer |Low: 64| NE-5

In Depth
Afternoon highs are returning to seasonal conditions, with temperatures in the upper 80s. Thankfully, humidity levels will keep things feeling comfortable.

Rain chances will slowly increase into next week.

On Sunday, there’s a very very small chance for an isolated shower to the south. Labor Day rain chances remain low, with the best opportunity for rain coming on Tuesday.

And goodness gracious, we could really use some liquid sunshine! The drought continues to spread, especially west of I-65.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking