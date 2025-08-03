August 3, 2025: Cool temps continue as rain chances increase

Cool Temps & Rain Chances

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Cloudy, Rain Chances 50% | High: 81 | ESE 2-7

Tonight: Cloudy w/ a 20% Chc for Rain | Low: 70 | SE 1-6

Monday: Cloudy w/ a 40% Chc. for Rain & Storms | High: 81| SE 3-9

In Depth:

While below average temperatures continue for your Sunday, rain chances increase across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected today into tomorrow. The greatest chance for storms will be along on east of I-65.

WTVF

WTVF

Additional cloud cover and rain chances will keep temps even cooler than the last several days.