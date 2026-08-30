August 30, 2026: Unseasonably hot and humid conditions to end August and start September

Unseasonably Hot

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid | High: 95, Heat Index: 103 | SSW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Somewhat Muggy | Low: 72 | S 0-5

Monday: Hot & Humid | High: 95, Heat Index: 106| SSW 5-10

In Depth:

Despite the average high being 89° Mother Nature missed the memo as unseasonably hot and humid conditions are forecasted to last through the final days of August, and start of September! Make sure you are staying hydrated all week as it's expected to be Muggy throughout the week.

WTVF

Highs this week will be in the mid to upper 90s, and "feels like" temperatures will be in the triple digits. It's likely we will see heat alerts issued for the upcoming week with "feels like" temps around 105° and greater some days.