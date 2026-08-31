August 31, 2026: Hot, Humid & Mostly Dry

Dangerous Heat Builds

August 31, 2026 NDR WX

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid | High: 95, Heat Index: 103| SSW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Somewhat Muggy | Low: 73 | S 0-5

In Depth:

Highs are back in the mid-90s again today, which is well above the average high of 89 degrees.

And as we know, it isn’t just the heat... It’s the humidity that dictates how things feel. With increasing temperatures and dew points, some locations are under heat advisories through Friday evening.

As heat builds across the region, there is a good chance heat advisories will spread eastward throughout the week, with feels-like temperatures ranging from 100 to 107 degrees. Rain chances remain low to no.