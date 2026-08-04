August 4, 2026: Heat Builds Through the Week

Slightly Warmer, Isolated Showers East

Forecast:

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for Rain | High: 90 | NNE 4-9

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Patchy Fog Poss. | Low: 70 | Calm

In Depth:

Happy First Day of School to our friends in Coffee, Humphreys, Perry, Robertson, Sumner, and White Counties! Your bus stop forecast is looking dry, with morning temperatures in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Rain chances remain low and will be limited mainly to locations east of I-65. Like yesterday, it will not rain all day, and we are not anticipating any severe weather.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 90s by midweek, with heat index values feeling closer to 100°. This weekend, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, but the severe weather threat remains low.

