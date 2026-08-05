August 5, 2026: A Warm Welcome Back to School

Slightly Warmer, Isolated Showers

Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Rain | High: 90 | NW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Patchy Fog Poss. | Low: 70 | Calm

Today is the First Day of School for our friends in DeKalb, Fentress, McMinn, Montgomery, Smith, Warren, Logan, Marshall, and Todd Counties! Your bus stop forecast will have a few spotty showers with morning temperatures in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Rain chances remain low and will be limited mainly to locations along I-65 & South of I-40.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 90s by midweek, with heat index values feeling closer to 100°. This weekend, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, but the severe weather threat remains low.

