August 6, 2026: Sct. storms as heat builds

Hot Start to the School Year

Forecast:

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Patchy Fog Poss. | Low: 702| Calm

Friday: Partly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for Rain | High: 95 | S 5-10

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Higher rain chances continue across areas east of I-65.

wtvf

The good news is, severe weather is not expected. A few stronger storms may produce wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. The other concern is localized flash flooding, with slow moving storms bringing 2 to 3 inches of rainfall. Most areas will stay dry.

Looking ahead, temperatures and heat indices continue to climb. Mid-90s return with heat indices around 105 degrees.

