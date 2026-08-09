August 9, 2026: Dangerous heat builds

Heat Ramps Up This Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Somewhat Muggy, Patchy Fog Poss. | Low: 72 | SSW 5-10

Monday: Partly Cloudy w/ Pop-Up Storms, Humid | High: 94 | S 5-10

In Depth:

We're heading into a hot and humid stretch, with dangerous heat becoming the main concern through the upcoming week and weekend. Heat index values could reach Heat Advisory criteria, especially west of the Plateau.

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Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s, but it'll feel like 105 degrees.

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Advisories could be issues as early as Monday or Tuesday, and could extend through the weekend.

Rain chances continue as well with scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Any storm could produce torrential rain, localized flooding and strong wind gusts.

The best chance to see showers roll in on Wednesday and Thursday.

