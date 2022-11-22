Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Average temperatures return for Thanksgiving (11.22.22)

Warmer weather returns along with rain chances. A washout is not anticipated, but we will have a few opportunities for some much-needed liquid sunshine.
Posted at 4:30 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 07:59:53-05

Thankful For Some Warmer Weather

Forecast:

Today: Sunny | High: 59| SE-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 33| SW to E-5
Thanksgiving: Increasing Clouds, PM Shower Chance |High: 60

In-Depth:
Finally, a change in our cold air pattern. Look for highs to get back to seasonal temps over the next few days.

download-1.png

It'll be dry through the big travel day on Wednesday. Our chances of rain start to increase during the day on Thanksgiving. Those rain chances will stick around for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Don't worry, it is not a washout... But it will be a blessing!

download-2.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018