Average temperatures return for Thanksgiving (11.22.22)

Thankful For Some Warmer Weather

Forecast:

Today: Sunny | High: 59| SE-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 33| SW to E-5

Thanksgiving: Increasing Clouds, PM Shower Chance |High: 60

In-Depth:

Finally, a change in our cold air pattern. Look for highs to get back to seasonal temps over the next few days.

It'll be dry through the big travel day on Wednesday. Our chances of rain start to increase during the day on Thanksgiving. Those rain chances will stick around for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Don't worry, it is not a washout... But it will be a blessing!