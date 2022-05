Sunny and warmer for Mother's Day

Forecast:

Mother's Day: Mostly Sunny | High: 75 | E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 56 | E 0-5

Monday: Mostly Sunny | High: 85 | S 5-15

Details:

After only making it to 61 for a high in Nashville Saturday much better weather is expected for Mother's Day! Highs will be in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will continue to warm up next week with summer-like heat by Tuesday and Wednesday in the low 90s!