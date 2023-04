Beautiful Sunday

Forecast

Sunday: Lots of Sunshine, Not as Windy | High: 70| ESE 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Chance for Showers | Low: 51 | S 5-10

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc for Morning Showers | High: 70 | SSE 5-15

In Depth:

A beautiful Sunday is forecasted with calmer wind and dry weather! Highs will top out around 70. Our next chance for stronger storms comes Wednesday