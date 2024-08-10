Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Beautiful weather to enjoy the outdoors this weekend (8-10-24)

Posted
and last updated

Not as hot & less humid for the weekend!

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant w/ Low Humidity | High: 85 | N 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Pleasant | Low: 62 | NNE 3-8

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, Below Average Temps & Low Humidity Continue | High: 86 | N 3-8

In Depth:

It maybe August, but a nice break from oppressive heat and humidity has arrived for the weekend! Highs this weekend will be in the mid 80s, about 5 degrees below normal. Drier air has also arrived which means low humidity for your weekend!

2020 Todays_High.png

If you are heading to the Titans preseason game this evening you can plan for gorgeous weather! Temps will drop into the 70s throughout the game.

Real Sky Titans Home Forecast.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk