Beautiful weather to enjoy the outdoors this weekend (8-10-24)

Not as hot & less humid for the weekend!

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant w/ Low Humidity | High: 85 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Pleasant | Low: 62 | NNE 3-8

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, Below Average Temps & Low Humidity Continue | High: 86 | N 3-8

In Depth:

It maybe August, but a nice break from oppressive heat and humidity has arrived for the weekend! Highs this weekend will be in the mid 80s, about 5 degrees below normal. Drier air has also arrived which means low humidity for your weekend!

WTVF

If you are heading to the Titans preseason game this evening you can plan for gorgeous weather! Temps will drop into the 70s throughout the game.