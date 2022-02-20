Watch
Beautiful Weather Today, But Chances Coming

Posted at 5:38 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 06:54:16-05

Forecast:
Today: Lots of Sunshine | High: 63 | S 5-15
Tonight: Increasing Clouds | Low: 43 | S 5-10
Monday: Becoming Cloudy, 30% Storms Late | High: 67 | S 10-20

Details:
Sunday will be dry and nice with highs in the low to mid 60s. We are watching the work week closely for flooding concerns with rounds of rain and storms on the way. Two systems look to impact our forecast with rain Monday night- Tuesday night and again Wednesday night- Friday morning. In total we could see 4-6 inches of rain across the area. Stay with the Storm 5 Weather team for updates to the forecast.

