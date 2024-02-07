Watch Now
Beautiful winter day, rain chances return Friday into the weekend (2.7.24)

More sunshine is on tap today! After a chilly start, we'll see highs soar to the mid 60s this afternoon. Rain chances return tomorrow night and hang around through the weekend.
Posted at 5:37 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 08:14:57-05

Lots of Sunshine Today, Rain Chances Return Tomorrow Night Through the Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 65 | S-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy |Low: 43| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 62| S 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:
We have enjoyed beautiful weather this week, and that will continue
today with highs in the 60s. As rain chances increase for the end of
the week and the weekend, temperatures will remain mild.

After several dry days, we could use some rain, and those chances
will start tomorrow night into Friday and will stick around through
the weekend. A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday. Here's a
look at the rainfall forecast map from Friday into Monday night.
This map, of course, will continue to be tweaked as more data arrives.

