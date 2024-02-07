Beautiful winter day, rain chances return Friday into the weekend (2.7.24)

Lots of Sunshine Today, Rain Chances Return Tomorrow Night Through the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 65 | S-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy |Low: 43| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 62| S 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

We have enjoyed beautiful weather this week, and that will continue

today with highs in the 60s. As rain chances increase for the end of

the week and the weekend, temperatures will remain mild.

After several dry days, we could use some rain, and those chances

will start tomorrow night into Friday and will stick around through

the weekend. A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday. Here's a

look at the rainfall forecast map from Friday into Monday night.

This map, of course, will continue to be tweaked as more data arrives.