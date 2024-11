Morning Fog then Becoming Mostly Sunny

Forecast:

Veterans Day: AM Fog, Becoming Mostly Sunny |High: 69| NE-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 46| NE-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 64| NE 5-10

In Depth:

A cold front will continue to push east today. Behind it, the

Mid-South will enjoy mostly sunny skies for Veterans Day.

Afternoon highs will be above the average high of 63 degrees.

Another front will bring more rain chances mid-week.