Below average temperatures for the holiday weekend (5-27-23)

A Few Showers & Storms Possible

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. of Storms Mainly West of I-65 | High: 80 | NNE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for a Shower | Low: 54 | ENE 3-8

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy & Cool, 20% Chc. for a Shower | High: 70 | N 5-10

Memorial Day: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for a Shower | High: 78 | N 5-10

In-Depth:

The holiday weekend is off to a great start. However, by Saturday afternoon it is possible for a few scattered showers & even a thunderstorm or two thanks to an area of low pressure along the Atlantic Coast. If you have plans to head out on the water today please make sure you have a way to get to watch the weather should a thunderstorm pop-up near you.

WTVF

Today looks to be the best chance for shower/thunderstorm activity. Sunday, thanks to clouds, a northerly wind, and cooling will bring well below average temperatures to the area. Memorial Day is looking nice with highs a few degrees below average and a 20% chance for a shower.