Below average temps and soggy weather for the weekend (7-20-24)

Better Chances for Storms Today

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 60% Chc for Sct'd Storms | High: 88 | S 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc for Iso. Storms | Low: 70 | ENE 0-5

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, 50% Shower/Storm Ch. | High: 88 | NW 0-5

In Depth:

While it's not ideal for the weekend, better chances of widespread rain are forecasted across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area for the weekend. Rain is welcomed as much of the area is under a drought. With the clouds and rain chances this weekend temperatures will remain slightly below average.