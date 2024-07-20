Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Below average temps and soggy weather for the weekend (7-20-24)

Posted at 5:13 AM, Jul 20, 2024

Better Chances for Storms Today

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 60% Chc for Sct'd Storms | High: 88 | S 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc for Iso. Storms | Low: 70 | ENE 0-5

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, 50% Shower/Storm Ch. | High: 88 | NW 0-5

In Depth:

While it's not ideal for the weekend, better chances of widespread rain are forecasted across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area for the weekend. Rain is welcomed as much of the area is under a drought. With the clouds and rain chances this weekend temperatures will remain slightly below average.

HENRY DROUGHT MONITOR.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018