Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Below average temps continue (5-28-23)

HENRY 2 DAY PLANNER.png
WTVF
HENRY 2 DAY PLANNER.png
Posted at 5:29 AM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 06:52:29-04

A Few Showers & Storms Possible

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Cool, 30% Chc for a Shower Mainly East | High: 74 | NNE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and cool | Low: 54 | N 3-8

Memorial Day: Mostly Cloudy, 10% Chc for a Shower | High: 78 | N 5-10

In-Depth:
Sunday will be a late, spring treat with highs in the mid 70s, and low humidity. Rain chances are in the forecast, but the are minimal for most of us. As you get into the Cumberland Plateau and go east of there the chances for rain increase thanks to the continued influence of the coastal low off the South Carolina coast.

HENRY_DAILY RAIN MAP PARTICLES.png

The rest of the holiday weekend will be relatively comfortable with highs in the 70s, and (for late May) low humidity across the Mid-South.

HENRY 2 DAY PLANNER.png
HOURLY MUGGY METER.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018