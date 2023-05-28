Below average temps continue (5-28-23)

A Few Showers & Storms Possible

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Cool, 30% Chc for a Shower Mainly East | High: 74 | NNE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and cool | Low: 54 | N 3-8

Memorial Day: Mostly Cloudy, 10% Chc for a Shower | High: 78 | N 5-10

In-Depth:

Sunday will be a late, spring treat with highs in the mid 70s, and low humidity. Rain chances are in the forecast, but the are minimal for most of us. As you get into the Cumberland Plateau and go east of there the chances for rain increase thanks to the continued influence of the coastal low off the South Carolina coast.

WTVF

The rest of the holiday weekend will be relatively comfortable with highs in the 70s, and (for late May) low humidity across the Mid-South.

WTVF