Below average temps have settled into the area (4-23-23)

Below Average Temps This Week

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Clouds & Sun, Below Average Temps | High: 60 | NNW 5-10

Tonight: Chilly Temps, Patchy Frost | Low: 38 | N 1-6

Monday: Lots of Sunshine, Cool | High: 63 | N 5-10

In Depth:

Minus some clouds to start your Sunday, things are looking quiet and cool throughout the day. If you plan to attend any of the outdoor festivals happening around the area you'll want a jacket as highs will struggle to climb into the upper 50s, to around 60.

If you have already planted your garden you'll want to use a tarp, or old bed sheet to cover those plants tonight as a Frost Advisory will be in effect from 1am - 8am Monday. Any potted plants that can be moved indoors, it's a good idea to do so with the cold temps forecasted.

The upcoming week will not bring much warmth as the forecast is looking to remain cool with below average temperatures over the next six to ten days. It's not just here in the Mid-South. It appears a good portion of the lower 48 will experience below average temperatures.