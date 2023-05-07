Better chances for thunderstorms Sunday (5-7-23)

Thunderstorms This Afternoon & Evening

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, 60% Shower & Storm Ch. this Afternoon & Evening | High: 86 | SSW 10-15, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Breeze, 70% Ch. for Sct'd Storms | Low: 64 | S 5-15

Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, 70% Ch. for Sct'd Storms | High: 82 | SSW 10-15

In Depth:

Sunday is shaping up to be a little more humid with better chances for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Some strong storms cannot be ruled out with gusty wind and even small hail.

People going to the Taylor Swift concert at Nissan Stadium need to remain weather aware as this evening brings a good chance for lightning, which would lead to safety concerns and a concert delay. Download the FREE NewsChannel 5 Storm Shield App so you can have radar in the palm of your hand.