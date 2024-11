Big temperature change on the way mid week(11.18.24)

Mild Today & Tomorrow, Much Cooler Mid-Week Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Some Hits of Sunshine |High: 74| S 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Showers Arrive, Iso. Storms Possible |Low: 61|

S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy Start, Area Showers, Iso. Storms, Especially AM|

High: 70| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

